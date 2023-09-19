Careless driving charge laid following two-vehicle collision on Hwy.60

Ontario Provincial Police from the Killaloe Detachment say one person has been charged after a police investigation into a two-vehicle collision.

OPP explained that on September 14th, 2023 just before 1:00 p.m. officers from OPP, with assistance from Renfrew County Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a pickup truck on 60 Highway near Canisbay Lake Campground, in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Police investigation revealed that the driver of the (SUV) was travelling westbound on 60 Highway and crossed the centre line striking the oncoming eastbound pick-up truck. Minor injuries were reported with no transport to the hospital required. Both the vehicles had to be towed following the crash.

As a result of the police investigation, the 79-year-old driver of the (SUV) from Temagami was charged with Careless Driving contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray