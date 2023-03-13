Carleton Place resident charged in extensive child exploitation investigation

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the OPP Child Exploitation Unit, has arrested and charged an individual with a sexual offence against a person under 16 years of age.

Police explain that on March 10th, 2023, at about 6:00 a.m., officers attended a residence in Carleton Place to execute a search warrant in relation to this investigation. They say that one person was located and arrested without incident. Adding that the investigation into this matter began in early February.

As a result of the extensive investigation, 19-year-old Joshua Piche from the Town of Carleton Place was charged with Invitation to Sexual Touching with a person under 16 years of age. OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth, on April 3rd, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray