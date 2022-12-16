Casselman OPP run charity hockey event

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Casselman will be playing a charity hockey game against the Casselman Fire Department.

The game runs on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, from 7-9 p.m. at the J.R. Brisson Complex at 758 Brebeuf St.

For those attending the game, the entry fee is a non-perishable food donation.

All donations are in support of the Casselman Food Bank.