Catalytic converter stolen from Ford F-550 in Kingston

Kingston Police are seeking information into a catalytic converter theft in the area.

Police say on the evening of April 11, a suspect entered a parking lot located on John Counter Blvd.

Once in the lot, it's alleged the suspect proceeded to cut off and remove the catalytic converter from a Ford F-550 pickup truck.

The suspect was captured on security video at approximately 11:25 p.m. on a motorcycle.

The suspect is described as possibly Caucasian and wearing a dark coloured jacket, light coloured pants, and beige or brown footwear. Police say the suspect was also wearing what appeared to be a two toned black and white helmet with a clear visor.

The motorcycle that the suspect was riding is described as a sport style bike with two toned blue and white coloured graphics on its side fairing.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.