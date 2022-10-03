Cataraqui Conservation launches this year's Hike Challenge

Cataraqui Conservation has issued a challenge to hikers. Asking them to step into nature at one of their Conservation Areas or on the Cataraqui Trail. The challenge is for all ages, and gives contestants the chance to win great prizes.

The Hike Challenge started on October 1st and runs until November 27th. With the winner being decided by December 4th.

With the goal of keeping the Hike Challenge fresh for new, and veteran hikers, the event organizers have tweaked the challege to be more fun and interactive. This year the contest is user-driven, having contestants hike their favourite trails and take photos and each of their hikes. Pictures should demonstrate why you love the specific trail you are on, and can include plants, animals, your family, friends, pets or anything else that exemplifies your trail experience.

After completing each trail you decide to trek, upload your photos to Cataraqui Conservation’s Hike Challenge photo contest page to complete your entry. Winners will be chosen by all who visit the page, meaning potentially thousands of hiking enthusiasts in the area will be inspired by your trail experience.

Details on resigstering for the challenge, as well as the challenge rules are available on the Cataraqui Conservation website:

https://cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/hike-challenge?syclid=cctdt0jt1i3lllio2e5g&utm_campaign=emailmarketing_147884081309&utm_medium=email&utm_source=shopify_email

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray