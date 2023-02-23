Cataraqui Conservation's Maple Madness returns for 40th anniversary

Cataraqui Conservation’s Maple Madness festivities will once again look to attract thousands of area residents and visitors to Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area to celebrate the onset of spring and the history, heritage and ongoing allure of the maple syrup-making process.

A tradition for many families and individuals throughout the Cataraqui Region, as well as thousands of folks from out of town, the event has an even more special resonance this year, as Cataraqui Conservation’s Maple Madness is marking its 40th anniversary in 2023, with a slate of special activities and amenities for this momentous occasion.

This 40th-anniversary edition of Maple Madness runs all weekends (Saturday and Sunday) in March, as well as every day during March Break (March 13th to 17th), from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration is required and further information, online registration, and specific activity times are posted online at www.cataraquiconservation.ca/maple-madness.

Throughout Maple Madness, visitors can take tractor-drawn wagon rides back to the sugar bush to enjoy a self-guided tour among interpretive stations where staff and volunteers will teach about the process of making maple syrup through the centuries of time. Those in attendance can also enjoy fresh pancakes with hot maple syrup available for purchase at the sugar shack.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the first 50 people to purchase pancakes in the sugar bush, or maple products in the Maple Shop will receive a special commemorative gift, courtesy of Cataraqui Conservation. Visitors are also encouraged to participate in the Maple Madness photo contest by sharing their best and most fun photos of their time in the sugar bush. Additionally, any old photos or memories from visiting Maple Madness can be sent as part of the Maple History Project.

For more information about the 40th Anniversary, registration, activities, contests and how to plan your day visit www.cataraquiconservation.ca/maple-madness.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray