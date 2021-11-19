Cataraqui Trail in Chaffey's Lock to close for maintenance

Cataraqui Conservation has announced that a section of the Cataraqui Trail in Chaffey's Lock will be closed to complete maintenance work on the bridge.

Construction is set to begin on Monday, November 22 and continue until Friday, December 3.

The conservation says the bridge is being "re-decked".

The trail will not be accessible from Indian Lake Rd. to Marina Rd.

Signage and barricades will be implemented so that users of the trail can get around the construction site.

Users of the trail are asked to use extra caution on the detour because the route goes along a busier roadway.