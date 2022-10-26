Catch the Ace week #1 winner announced by Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are delighted to be back and announcing the week #1 winner of their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. They would like to congratulate Cathy Dobson on winning their weekly pot amount of $720 after her ticket #A-2500715 and card #34, revealed the 4 of Spades after being selected through the online random generator.

Cathy was thrilled and noted, "I have been playing most weeks so I'm so excited to win!" Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #2 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $2,500 if the Ace is caught.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, you can visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. including Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke) and The Shoe Lounge.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs.

They also note that donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray