Catch the Ace week 19 winner announced

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced the winner of their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle for week 19. This week's winner is Judy Gorr from Pembroke. The 6 of Spades card winning Judy this week's pot of $2,860.

Judy was thrilled and noted, "I will share my winnings with my husband. We have been playing since the beginning!" Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week 20 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $62,000 if the Ace is caught!

To purchase your tickets, you can visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Comfort Inn, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), The Shoe Lounge, and Bumpy Roads Studio which is open Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408, or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray