"Catch The Ace" week 23 winner takes home $3,254

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle, week #24 winner for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. The PRHF wishes congratulations to Peter Sonea from Ottawa, who won the weekly pot amount of $3,254 after his ticket #X-6871171 and card #51, revealed the Ace of Clubs after being selected through the online random generator. PRH says Peter purchased his ticket online.

Peter was thrilled and exclaimed, "What a great start to my day! Thank you!" Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #25 draw has already launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $68,000 if the Ace is caught. As of now, the raffle has raised over $101,000 for the hospital and its Cancer Care Campaign.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at several cash sale locations from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Making Seasons Bright and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke).

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as 3 for $5.00, 10 for $10.00, and 40 for $20.00, giving participants the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign and their highest priority needs.

The PRH says donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray