Catch the Ace week #36 winner takes home over $7,500

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are delighted to announce their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle week #36 winner for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. The PRH wishes congratulations to Tommy Blanchard of Petawawa, on winning the weekly pot amount of $7,586 after his ticket #JJ-6708012 and card #27, revealed the 10 of Clubs after being selected through the online random generator.

Tommy was thrilled to win and added, "I will be putting away the bulk of the money to save for a down payment on a house." Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #36 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $176,000 if the Ace is caught. So far they have raised over $259,000 for the hospital and the Cancer Care Campaign.

To purchase your tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at some cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Comfort Inn Pembroke, Making Seasons Bright and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke).

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3 for $5.00, 10 for $10.00 and 40 for $20.00, giving participants the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign and their highest priority needs.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray