The Pembroke Regional Hospital is announcing their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle - week #9 winner for the Catch the Ace fundraiser.

Larry Blimkie, of Pembroke, won the weekly pot amount of $1,890 after his ticket revealed the 4 of spades.

Larry was thrilled and noted, “They say, you can’t win if you don’t have a ticket. I continue to support the hospital every week I can, and it paid off.” Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #10 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $22,000 if the Ace is caught.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving you the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and our highest priority needs!

To purchase tickets head to www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are available at cash said locations Monday to Friday 10-4 p.m.

Donations for the Cancer Care Campaign are wlecome and can be eported to the foundation officer, or by visiting www.PRHCatchthease.va