Catch The Ace will net nearly $600K through Pembroke Regional Hospital

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced their Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle week #47 winner for their Catch the Ace online fundraiser. They wish congratulations to Thomas Martineau, on winning the weekly pot amount of $38,410 after his ticket #UU-4255167 and card #39, revealed the 7 of Spades, after being selected through the online random generator. Thomas purchased his winning ticket online.

Thomas was thrilled and stated, "I began to play because the cause it is supporting, the Cancer Care Campaign, means a lot to me, this winning was just a bonus!" Roger Martin, PRHF Executive Director shared that the Catch the Ace week #48 draw has launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $595,000 if the Ace is caught. The Executive Director adds that they have raised over $811,000 for the hospital and the Cancer Care Campaign.

To purchase tickets, visit www.PRHcatchtheace.ca. Tickets are also available at several cash sale locations Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, Cork Culture, Beyond Nutrition (Petawawa), Making Seasons Bright and Bumpy Roads Studio (downtown Pembroke). Please note that the Comfort Inn Pembroke no longer sells Catch the Ace tickets at their location.

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. Ticket prices are as follows: 3/$5; 10/$10 and 40/$20, giving participants the chance to win both the weekly prize and the progressive jackpot, with 50% of ticket sales going to the PRHF Cancer Care Campaign, and their highest priority needs.

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

