"Catch up with confidence" during national immunization week

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is informing local residents that April 24th to 30th is national immunization week. The Health Unit explains that over the past few years, many people missed out on seeing the people we love and partaking in the activities, in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19. During this time, many also missed out on staying up to date on routine immunizations.

Many routine immunization programs had to stop and people were unable to receive the vaccines they needed. The Health Unit says this has not only put people behind in their routine immunizations but has also left the door open for a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles and whooping cough.

As people continue to live alongside COVID-19, the Health Unit says they are regaining the opportunity to catch up with friends and family, catch up on their hobbies, and catch up on the vaccines that have been missed.

The theme of this year's national immunization week is "Catch up with confidence", the Health Unit says that people can do that knowing they are safe and protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

For reliable information about vaccines information or to make an appointment check out the Health Units sources:

- Visit the website www.healthunit.org (go to health information and look for Immunization (Immunization - Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit)

- Call 1-844-369-1234 (open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:00 p.m.)

- Follow LGLHealthunit on Facebook and Twitter or lglhealthunit.z on Instagram

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray