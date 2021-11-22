Cathy Sheppard, Ken Watson, win 2021 Bill Thake Memorial Economic Development Leadership Award

There were two winners of the Bill Thake Memorial Economic Development Leadership Award this year.

Cathy Sheppard of North Grenville, and Ken Watson from the Township of Rideau Lakes, took home the prize.

"Both individuals have shown outstanding commitment to improving and developing their communities," said Warden Roger Haley in a release.

"We are proud to honour them, and all of our deserving nominees, for the major contributions they continue to make,"

The award is presented to community volunteers that show economic leadership in Leeds-Grenville.

"I’m very grateful. I have always been motivated to give back," Sheppard said after the awards were announced according to the release.

"Volunteering is really satisfying," Watson also said after winning the award. "I like to showcase two of our most spectacular local heritage sites to the world."

The winners were announced at the 13th annual United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Economic Development Summit.