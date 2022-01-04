CCHL announces pause in play starting Wednesday

The Central Canada Hockey League has announced a pause in play that will take effect on Wednesday.

The CCHL was initially set to resume play today after taking a break over the holidays. The game between the Renfrew Wolves and Carleton Place Canadians will continue tonight as scheduled before the season goes on pause.

Plans are now in place for the league to resume training on January 26th, 2022. Games would then resume January 28th, 2022.

The CCHL says it plans to have a full slate of games to reach the 55-game season. A playoff schedule will then follow.

The league says it is "profoundly disappointed" in the changes it had to make, but says will continue to follow public health guidelines laid out by Ontario.