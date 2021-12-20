CCHL postpones remaining 2021 games to 2022

The Central Canada Hockey League has announced it is postponing all of its remaining games in 2021 to 2022.

The league says the decision was made based on recommendations from public health units across Ontario as well as in the immediate area.

Games that were slated to be played this year will be rescheduled to March of 2022.

A fully revised schedule of the full remaining schedule is set to be available this week on thecchl.ca and various social media platforms, according to the league.

For the Pembroke Lumber Kings, this means last Friday's game against the Carleton Place Canadians and this past Sunday's game against the Renfrew Wolves will be moved to March of 2022.