CDSBEO look back on their Summer Learning Program

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario met recently to look back on the programs they held over the summer. The board specifically highlights their Summer Learning Program, which took place between July 4th and 222nd, and has been available to the community for the past twelve years. This program helps students build skills in literacy and numeracy, while also offering daily physical activity and Indigenous perspectives.

The CDSBEO Summer Learning Program was offered to 376 between Kindergarten and Grade Six. Superintendent of School Effectiveness, Tracy O'Brien, along with Principal of Curriculum Brenda Reil, shared highlights of the CDSBEO Summer Learning Program. They were incredibly pleased with the exceptional educators who worked continuously and creatively to ensure that students felt connected, cared for, and engaged through the summer learning experience.

"We had a wonderful group of educators that continued to collaborate and share best practices each day," noted Superintendent O'Brien. "We were excited to be able to extend our Summer Learning Program to 21 sites across the CDSBEO. Some of our schools were not able to host programs due to summer construction projects but students from these schools were offered the chance to attend at other nearby locations."

"All parents and guardians received a progress report of the areas of growth and areas for improvement for their child," noted Principal Reil. "This report is also shared with the child's home school teacher to support the transition back to school."

There were other programs available for parents. These programs provide strategies to parents to help facilitate students' well-being. This program saw over 300 people register. The sessions in this program provided support on anxiety, self-regulation, and transitioning back to the classroom.

Other opportunities included an OYAP Summer Camp for intermediate students, online summer eLearning courses for secondary students which saw over 900 students enrolled, and a summer transition program to help support learners with special education needs in their transition back to school.

"It looks like this year's Summer Learning Program offered some very exciting learning opportunities for our students," concluded Chair Lalonde. "We appreciate all of the creativity and innovation that went into offering this program to our students."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray