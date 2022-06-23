CDSBEO Trustee Robin Reil honoured

In March 2021, the CDSBEO was saddened to learn of the passing of Trustee Robin Reil. Trustee Reil served on the Board of Trustees for nearly 18 years.

After graduating from teachers' college in Ottawa in 1969, Trustee Reil was hired to his first teaching position with the Lanark, Leeds & Grenville Roman Catholic Separate School Board at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lanark.

Between 1969 and 2001, he held positions in Lanark, Perth, Westport, Brockville, and Prescott as a teacher, vice-principal, and principal.

Trustee Reil set a great example as a faith leader and dedicated Catholic educator who always held student well-being as a top priority.

“I believe in the dignity and self-worth of each individual child,” he once wrote in a letter to the Board. “The more positive the child’s self-image, the more receptive that child is to learning. The same holds true for each staff member.”

With his family in attendance, Trustee Reil was honoured at the June 21 board meeting through a liturgy, tribute, and the blessing and dedication of a bench built by Construction Technology students from St. Luke Catholic High School. The bench, which was blessed by CDSBEO Faith Animator Fr. John Whyte, includes a mounted plaque that has been inscribed in Trustee Reil’s memory. It will be placed on the school grounds at St. Luke Catholic High School.

Director of Education Laurie Corrigan spoke of the many memorable qualities that Trustee Reil was remembered for in his role as a long-time educator, leader and trustee with CDSBEO.

“I want to thank Trustee Reil’s family for his many years of devoted service as an educator in service to the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, and as Trustee. His legacy will always be remembered.”