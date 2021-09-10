Cecelia St. reduced to one lane starting Monday
Starting Monday at 7 a.m., Cecelia St. between Bell St. and D'Youville Dr. will be temporarily reduced to one lane to help with road construction and paving.
The City of Pembroke is asking drivers to respect the construction signage and expect delays in that area.
The lane reduction will continue until September 16th at 5 p.m.
