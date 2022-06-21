Cedar Street murder trial opens

The Crown is now presenting its case against Ryan Ballantyne, a man accused of a homicide in the west-end in 2019. The murder trial opened in Brockville court on Monday Morning.

Ballantyne pleaded not guilty to the second degree charge in connection with the death of Matthew McKinnon.

Ballatyne was 34 years old when he was arrested by Brockville Police outside his family's home in November of 2019. McKinnon had suffered a stab wound outside the home and died a few hours earlier.

Crown attorney Alan Findlay asserted that MCKinnon had been driven from his home in Prescott with the intentin of fighting Ballantyne. He had what Findlay described as a back-and-forth relationship with McKinnon's wife. She and McKinnon had separated in May of that year.

The crown documented numerous text and Facebook messages involving the three; some of the messages are between the accused and the victim. On the night that he died, McKinnon challenged Ballantyne to a fight, then he proceeded to take a taxi to Brockville around 10 p.m.

McKinnon was stabbed once in the chest during the altercation.

Police and paramedics were unable to save McKinnon, who had suffered a massive amount of blood loss. He died within minutes of being stabbed.

The accused sent a message to his former girlfriend after the stabbing and noted he thinks he had just killed McKinnon, according to Findlay. There was also a message about Ballantyne “going to go to jail for sure,” the Crown attorney asserted.

The testimony will continue on Tuesday morning.