Celebrate 150 years of the Pembroke Curling Centre

Residents are invited to the Pembroke Curling Centre to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Centre bringing curling to the Ottawa Valley. The event, called 'Rockin' the Valley for 150 years' is taking place Saturday, March 25th, 2023, with doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Those in attendance will recount the history of the Ottawa Valley and the connection to curling through music, storytelling, and dance. The event features Gillan Rutz, Gail Gavin, and Dennis Harrington. MC for the night is Dave Lemkay.

Tickets for the celebration must be purchased in advance and are $10.00 per person. Tickets can be purchased by calling 613-732-4113 or by email to pembrokecurlingclub@gmail.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray