Celebrate Halloween with 'Spook the Street' in downtown Brockville

Downtown Brockville is inviting the public to roam the downtown for Spook the Street. Residents can go down to King Street between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m on Halloween day October 31st.

You can take the chance to shop, dine, and show off your Halloween costume within Brockville's local businesses. Many of which will be handing out candy to those who come by. It is designed to be a terrifying afternoon of family fun. Kids and adults of all ages are encouraged to participate in the spook-tacular day of chills and thrills in downtown Brockville.

A map of participating businesses will be available on the downtown Brockville website.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray