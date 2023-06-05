Celebrate recreation month playing active Bingo throughout Pembroke

June is recreation month, and the City of Pembroke is encouraging local residents to get out into the local community and celebrate this year by playing a game of bingo. Residents can participate by getting out in the community and exploring many recreation activities available in Pembroke and win great prizes for doing so.

Bingo cards can be found and downloaded online at the City of Pembroke website. Each box on the card represents a different activity that can be done in and around the city. Some activities include watching a soccer game at Riverside Park, biking on a trail at Algonquin Park, and eating at a local restaurant.

As the participant completes these activities, they can take a photo of them in action and fill out the corresponding square on the Bingo card. Once the person has completed a line, two lines, four corners, or the full card, they can email the card with the photos to recreation@pembroke.ca.

Submissions can be made between June 1st and 30th with prizes being awarded throughout the month.

