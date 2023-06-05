Celebrate recreation month playing active Bingo throughout Pembroke
June is recreation month, and the City of Pembroke is encouraging local residents to get out into the local community and celebrate this year by playing a game of bingo. Residents can participate by getting out in the community and exploring many recreation activities available in Pembroke and win great prizes for doing so.
Bingo cards can be found and downloaded online at the City of Pembroke website. Each box on the card represents a different activity that can be done in and around the city. Some activities include watching a soccer game at Riverside Park, biking on a trail at Algonquin Park, and eating at a local restaurant.
As the participant completes these activities, they can take a photo of them in action and fill out the corresponding square on the Bingo card. Once the person has completed a line, two lines, four corners, or the full card, they can email the card with the photos to recreation@pembroke.ca.
Submissions can be made between June 1st and 30th with prizes being awarded throughout the month.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Bulky item collection completed in City of PembrokeLocal residents are being informed that the collection of bulky items has been completed in the City of Pembroke. Any remaining items that have not been picked up must be removed from the curbside by the homeowner.
-
Eight UCDSB schools represent at EOSSAA soccer championshipsGlengarry District High School junior girls took home the gold in the 'A' division, along with the Thousand Islands Secondary School (TISS) boys in the 'AA' division at the EOSSA soccer championships.
-
Level one fire ban in effect for South Frontenac Twp.Hot and dry weather conditions have prompted a level one fire in the Township of South Frontenac, restricting opening air burning for grass, brush, or other combustible materials.
-
PemBARK returns to Riverside Park for second annual eventThe City of Pembroke is inviting local dog owners to come to Riverside Park the weekend of June 3rd and 4th to enjoy a variety of activities at the second annual PemBARK event. The featured event is the dock dog jump contest hosted by Canine Water Sports Canada.
-
Local OPP collect school supplies leading up to "Stuff the Cruiser" initiativeOntario Provincial Police are collecting school supplies to help kids in the local community prepare for the next school year. They are hosting a supply drive event on August 20th, 2023, however, donations can be made at OPP detachments leading up to the event date.
-
Brockville Police arrest two impaired drivers in one day on local roadwaysIn one day, Brockville Police arrested a 75-year-old and 16-year-old, both charged with impaired driving offences. The 75-year-old struck a pedestrian while driving, and the 16-year-old fled the scene on foot upon police arrival.
-
Local health unit gives tips to stay cool during hot summer weatherThe health unit for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark is sending a reminder that hot and humid temperatures may impact the health of local residents. They detail some concerning symptoms that may come from extended heat exposure and give tips to stay cool.
-
Special air quality statement for Kingston and surrounding areaKFL&A Public Health makes recommendations for residents to stay safe during a special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada due to deteriorating air quality from hot and sunny conditions.
-
KFL&A note drug-poisoning trend in unregulated drug supplyIn the last two weeks, local health units have noted a rise in drug-involved poisonings within the region of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Addington. The health unit notes symptoms for drug poisoning and gives tips to reduce the risk when using.