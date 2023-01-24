Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Chinese Canadian Association of Kingston

The Chinese Canadian Association of Kingston and District is inviting residents to join the Chinese tradition of letting go of the past year and welcoming the new year with good fortune. On January 25, Yan Mak of the Association is hosting an origami workshop at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Isabel Turner Branch. Participants will make a 3D paper lantern.

The group says that the Lunar New Year is among the most widely celebrated festivals on earth, acknowledged by numerous nations and cultures. The Chinese New Year ends with the Lantern Festival, marking the first full moon.

"The Lunar New Year is a time of many celebrations," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "This is an exciting opportunity to participate in cultural exchange, promote heritage and learn about

the significance of Chinese lanterns and how to make one yourself."

Organizers say registration is required for the program, which runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Adding that space is limited. Those interested can register, by visiting https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7843632 or calling 613-549-8888.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray