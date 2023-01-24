Celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Chinese Canadian Association of Kingston
The Chinese Canadian Association of Kingston and District is inviting residents to join the Chinese tradition of letting go of the past year and welcoming the new year with good fortune. On January 25, Yan Mak of the Association is hosting an origami workshop at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s Isabel Turner Branch. Participants will make a 3D paper lantern.
The group says that the Lunar New Year is among the most widely celebrated festivals on earth, acknowledged by numerous nations and cultures. The Chinese New Year ends with the Lantern Festival, marking the first full moon.
"The Lunar New Year is a time of many celebrations," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "This is an exciting opportunity to participate in cultural exchange, promote heritage and learn about
the significance of Chinese lanterns and how to make one yourself."
Organizers say registration is required for the program, which runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Adding that space is limited. Those interested can register, by visiting https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7843632 or calling 613-549-8888.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter GamesTaking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
-
Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail storeOntario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
-
Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.
-
Woman transported to hospital after multiple 911 calls in domestic disturbanceA 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged by Brockville Police after they responded to multiple dropped 911 calls on January 21st. Officers were able to locate the female owner of the phone, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a domestic disturbance.
-
15-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy.417Ontario Provincial Police in Russell County has charged a 15-year-old from Etobicoke after being stopped driving a stolen vehicle on Highway 417 eastbound near the Limoges exit. The young driver fled the police and had no license.
-
Drugs recovered and two charged following traffic stop on Picton, Main St.Two people have been arrested and charged with another person fleeing the scene at a traffic stop on Picton Main Street. OPP seized the stolen vehicle during the stop, as well as a quantity of suspected fentanyl. Investigations are ongoing into the third suspect.
-
OPP give road safety tips after 14 deer-related collisions in one weekDrivers are being urged to be cautious on the roads by Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe after they responded to fourteen incidents of property damage over the past week involving deer on the roads.
-
One person in hospital after apartment fire on Mackay St.7 people have been displaced and 1 person is in the hospital after the Pembroke Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment on Mackay Street that took place in the early morning of January 23rd, 2023.
-
Rideau Lakes launches new historical documentary "Taverns and their Keepers"For their fourth film project, the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee of the Township of Rideau Lakes has partnered with local historian and filmmaker Allison Margot Smith in the creation of a new documentary titled "Taverns and their Keepers," available on youtube.