Celebrating 10 years of Co-op graduates at St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College (SLC) is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of students graduating from its Community Integration through Co-operative Education (CICE) program. Alumni, family members, and current and past CICE staff will be in attendance at the tri-campus event on Monday, June 12th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kingston campus.

The Community Integration through Co-operative Education (CICE) program is a two-year certificate program designed for adults with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries or other significant learning challenges who wish to further their education or vocational training in a community college setting.

"This program is a stellar example of how SLC and our dedicated team of faculty and staff make a true difference for our students and their families," said SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt. "Graduates of the CICE program speak to the connections they make, the confidence they grow, and the skills they learn while studying with us, that help them long after their program ends. The program has succeeded for over a decade because of the incredible care and professionalism of the team who delivers and supports it, and of course because of the students who join and inspire us." For Richard Wiggers, Dean of the college's Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies and Pathways, this program "is an important example of the many pathways that are offered at Ontario colleges to support students who never imagined that they could pursue a postsecondary education."

The day also includes a panel discussion with CICE students who will share their experiences in the program, and a keynote address from DJ Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of LEARNstyle, developers of software and special education training programs. Organizers explain that DJ's passion and expertise grow out of a deep personal understanding of learning disabilities, as he and his brother have significant learning disabilities. They College says his talk will focus on how he overcame many obstacles and stigmas while growing up.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray