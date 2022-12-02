Celebrating 15 years of Tim Hortons Smile Cookies, in support of BGH

This year's Smile Cookie campaign raised an astounding $24,778. The funds are going towards the purchase of an MRI machine for the Brockville General Hospital.

BGH is thanking the fundraising efforts of the Tim Hortons (Joyce Group), for its support of this year's campaign, held at the Brockville Tim Hortons locations.

In recognition of the Joyce Group's 15-year history of generosity, the Hospital Foundation presented owners Shane Joyce and Natasha Avis with an award for their longstanding commitment. Over the last 15 years, the campaign has raised $226,844 in support of the hospital.

These funds have assisted the hospital with the purchase of many different items, including a chest compression system for the emergency department, blanket warmers for the intensive care unit and medical-surgical units, chemotherapy treatment chairs, and many other items that have benefitted patients throughout the hospital.