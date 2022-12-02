Celebrating 15 years of Tim Hortons Smile Cookies, in support of BGH
This year's Smile Cookie campaign raised an astounding $24,778. The funds are going towards the purchase of an MRI machine for the Brockville General Hospital.
BGH is thanking the fundraising efforts of the Tim Hortons (Joyce Group), for its support of this year's campaign, held at the Brockville Tim Hortons locations.
In recognition of the Joyce Group's 15-year history of generosity, the Hospital Foundation presented owners Shane Joyce and Natasha Avis with an award for their longstanding commitment. Over the last 15 years, the campaign has raised $226,844 in support of the hospital.
These funds have assisted the hospital with the purchase of many different items, including a chest compression system for the emergency department, blanket warmers for the intensive care unit and medical-surgical units, chemotherapy treatment chairs, and many other items that have benefitted patients throughout the hospital.
-
Female suspect wanted in fraud investigationKingston Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a theft and fraud on September 23, 2022.
-
Peer support program provides unique support to KFL&A youthUnited Way KFL&A's Youth Homelessness Initiative results in a new community peer program.
-
Pascan Aviation pausing service at YGK AirportPascan Aviation is pausing service at YGK Airport, but service from Kingston to Montreal continues through January 6, 2023.
-
Festive programs come to Kingston Frontenac Public LibraryThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library is hosting a variety of holiday programs for children of all ages.
-
LGLDHU concerned by recent local area drug overdosesThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is expressing concern about a number of drug overdoses that have occurred over the last 4 days across the region.
-
Sweet's Corners ES students engage in community fundraising projectStudents at Sweet's Corners Elementary School planned and hosted a real-world and community-based spaghetti dinner fundraiser for ALS.
-
Suspect identified vandalism investigationA suspect has been identified after several windows were broken in Downtown Gananoque and on an apartment building on Stone Street South.
-
KCCU Staff donate $12,711 to United Way CampaignThe staff and Board of Directors at Kingston Community Credit Union are pleased to help the United Way KFL&A to surpass their annual campaign goal this year.
-
14th annual Stuff a Cruiser event December 3, 2022The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is once again holding their 14th annual Stuff a Cruiser Event this Saturday, December 3, 2022.