Cereal Drive enters its 6th year

The 6th annual Cereal Drive kicked off earlier this month in the hopes to bringing breakfast food to hungry school children.

Started in 2016 in memory of Brady Faroldi, the drive helps the Food Sharing Project provide food for families in need across 88 schools in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

In a release, Executive Director of the Food Sharing Project Andy Mills says that they are packing and delivering $20,000 worth of food each week.

Mills added that almost half of all students in the region - nearly 16,000 in total - access school meal and snack programs either regularly or occasionaly through out the year.

Donors are invited to purchase a box of cereal and drop it off at the Faroldi's in Kingston at 1212 Amanda Court or at The Food Sharing Project at 37 Rigney Street.

Financial donations can be made by mail or online at www.foodsharingproject.org

