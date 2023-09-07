CFKA delivers $477K funding 7 local community services

The Community Foundation for Kingston & Area has announced $477,000 in funding that will go to supporting 7 projects in the Kingston area through the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund.

They explain that the Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment of $400 million to help community service organizations (charities, non-profits, Indigenous governing bodies) adapt, modernize, and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide through the pandemic recovery and beyond.

The following projects are being supported in the Kingston area:

- $100,000 invested in BGC South East to create a new childcare and education service model.

- $35,000 invested in Kingston 4 Paws Service Dogs to create a sustainable funding model.

- $65,000 invested in Kingston Community Health Centres for the digitization of Human Resources

- $99,913 invested in Kingston Employment & Youth Services to fund a comprehensive organizational structure review and reorganization

- $22,330 invested in Kingston Symphony Association to compose the Association's future.

- $58,707 invested in Lion Hearts Inc. to fund critical organizational infrastructure to support rapid growth.

- $96,050 invested in Southern Frontenac Community Services to fund their rural integrated technology project.

A full list of the 7 funded projects can be found on the Foundation's website. Funders explain that community service organizations are at the forefront of addressing communities' needs. Adding that since the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools. Organizers say many organizations are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of the Kingston area.

Executive Director at CFKA, Stacy G Kelly says "Like any enterprise, our region's charities require investment to build their internal capacity, through technology, strategic planning, and infrastructure, to sustainably provide vital services, programs, and outreach that literally affects thousands of lives daily. Community Foundation for Kingston and Area is honoured to be able to provide this funding to help these agencies thrive."

Also commenting was Jenna Sudds, the Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development, who said "Community service organizations are at the heart of communities like Kingston, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast. The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable organizations, like those listed, that serve our diverse communities to adapt and modernize their programs and services and to invest in the future of their organizations, staff and volunteers. Together, we can rebuild from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more just and equitable future for those in Kingston and the surrounding area."

Finally, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen added "Charities and non-profits are vital to healthy communities. I'm proud to see that the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area, through the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund, is helping 7 deserving organizations to grow, adapt, and enhance their services in order to meet our local needs."

For more information on CFKA, you can visit their website at www.cfka.org or contact Stacy Kelly, the Executive Director, at ed@cfka.org or at 613-546-9696, ext. 102.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

