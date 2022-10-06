Champion for Girls Breakfast makes a return

Girls INC. in Upper Canada will be hosting it's annual Champion for Girls Breakfast on the International Day of Gril, October 11th.

The theme for this year's event is Digital Generation, which explores the gender digital divide in connectivity, and the workforce.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Natalie Coulter -- Associate Professor and Director of the Institute for Digital Literacies at York University.

She will be discussing girls' experiences in digital worlds and enlightening the community with the ways that girls can navigate gendered digital spaces.

All proceeds go to programs that promote education, leadership, sports, health, and self-esteem, within Girls INC.

A non-profit organization that has empowered millions of girls internationally to be the best that they can be.

More information, including ticket purchase options, is available here

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink