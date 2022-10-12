Champions For Kids Foundation receives donations, visit from Brooke Henderson

Golf and students were in the spotlight in Smiths Falls last week, when hometown hero and LPGA pro-golfer Brooke Henderson visited her elementary school, Chimo.

50 students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 were surprised when Henderson, along with her sponsors from Sketchers Canada, appeared and handed out some pro-golfing gear to take home!

The Hometown native and Sketchers Canada also presented Chimo Elementary School with a $5000 cheque in support of the Champions For Kids Foundation, which promotes golfing for kids!

"It was so exciting to see all the kids, some of my former teachers, and to be back at Chimo," says Henderson. "Students were so excited to see me and that was just such a great feeling. I was so excited to see them and hopefully, I can inspire them in some way - I'm just excited for all the opportunities that they have."

Henderson was also surprised herself when the school's principal announced plans to rename the school's gymnasium after her!

"To have this gym where I have so many fond memories, be dedicated and be in my name going forward is just so amazing and it was a big surprise," expressed Henderson. "I love this gym. I loved gym class; it was the best and I loved being a part of this school."

Henderson spent the rest of the afternoon visiting kids in the school while taking pictures in signing autographs.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink