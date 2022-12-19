Changes coming to Police Services Boards in Leeds region

The Ontario government has asked police service boards across four townships, under the jurisdiction of the Leeds, Grenville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, to begin restructuring their system, and include the addition of a fifth area.

There is currently a board established in Augusta, Prescott, North Grenville, and Merickville-Wolford, and no board is set up in Edwardsburgh Cardinal.

Leeds, Grenville OPP has two detachment offices across the province, one in Prescott and another in Kemptville. The initial proposal would have seen North Grenville and Prescott maintain their current boards but would see Merrickville, Augusta, and the addition of Edwardsburgh Cardinal merge into one.

The move garnered support from Merrickville, Edwardsburgh, North Grenville, and Prescott townships; However, Augusta doesn't believe it's the right decision.

Instead, Augusta brought forward a counter proposal, that would see four boards merged into two. North Grenville's board would merge with Merrickville, and a new board for South Grenville would include Augusta, and Prescott, with the addition of Edwardsburgh Cardinal.

The new proposal has been endorsed by four townships and awaiting a decision from Merickville-Wolford.

Augusta's mayor says the move fits the zoning far better and has the support of all areas.

The proposal will be brought to the Province's solicitor general, where a final decision will be made.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink