Changes coming to Whitewater Seniors Home pilot project

The township of Whitewater is advising residents of upcoming changes to the Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living pilot project.

Changes to where coordinator Holly Brown will operate from will take effect on Dec. 22, 2022, as the township's lease at the Seniors Centre is set to expire.

Brown will now be shifting service to the Township office on 44 Main St, Mon, Tues, Thurs, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesdays, operations will shift to Beachburg Arena on 14 Caroline St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The group says they plan on seeking further funding from provincial ministries to provide continued service in the community.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.