Charged laid and fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Tweed, Ont.

A traffic stop in Tweed leads to multiple criminal charges. The stop took place on Monday, December 12th, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., when a member of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Hastings Detachment was conducting a patrol in the Municipality of Tweed when they attempted a traffic stop. Police say the identity of the male driver was already known to them and his driving status was confirmed prohibited.

As a result of the following investigation, police arrested and charged the driver of the motor vehicle and seized multiple items in relation to his charges. Officers seized approximately $4000.00 in cash, suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as suspected drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The driver, 39-year-old Nathan Dobratz, with no fixed address, was charged with the following offences:

- Fail to Comply with Undertaking - 3 counts

- Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order - 3 counts

- Operation while Prohibited

- Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime under $5000

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

- Possession of Schedule 1 Substance for Purpose of Trafficking

- Possess Unmarked Cigarettes

- Use Plate not Authorized for Motor Vehicle

Police say the motor vehicle was impounded and the accused was held in custody for a Bail Hearing scheduled on today's date, December 13, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville Ontario.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray