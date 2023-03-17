Charges laid after abandoned dog located in Frontenac, Ont.
The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) thanks the public for helping identify an individual in connection to an abandoned dog investigation.
Ontario Provincial Police say on February 16th, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m., four-year-old walker hound Rosie was dropped off and left to fend for herself on Hill Road in Godfrey. This dog managed to survive the frigid winter temperatures for 11 days before being rescued by a member of the public.
Police say Animal Welfare Services was contacted to assist OPP with the investigation. As a result of the investigation, 64-year-old Joel McCulloch from Westport was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Cruelty to animals - unnecessary pain, suffering or injury
- Cause damage or injury to an animal - fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Causing undue stress to an animal
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on May 16th, 2023.
OPP thanks everyone who reached out to assist in Rose's care. Donations can be made to the Kingston Humane Society.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Drug-impaired driver charged in City of PembrokeA local 64-year-old resident is facing impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police performed a traffic stop on Paul Martin Drive in the City of Pembroke. Officers were acting on a report of a possible impaired driver in the city.
-
Stone Fence Theatre tours Ottawa Valley for local hospitalsOriginal musical Tom Thomson & The Colours of Canada is coming to stages across the Ottawa Valley. The Stone Fence Theatre presenting the show with a goal of raising $30,000 for local hospitals.
-
Driver charged in single-vehicle collision in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A 76-year-old from Barry's Bay has been charged with careless driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single vehicle collision Combermere Road near Long Lake Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley. No injuries were reported in the crash.
-
Ontario colleges set standards strengthening programs for international studentsTwenty-three public colleges have signed on to commit to a new set of sector-wide standards to strengthen the programs and support for international students in Ontario colleges, with the goal of assisting the new students to adapt to life in Ontario.
-
Stolen vehicle recovered during traffic stop in Perth, Ont.A 40-year-old from Bastard-South Burgess Township is facing a number of charges after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop on foot in Drummond-North Elmsley Township. OPP officers discovered the vehicle had been stolen and the person behind the wheel was prohibited from driving.
-
SLC musical theatre students present 'New Faces 2023'Students from St. Lawrence College's Music Theatre Performance program will be taking to the stage in March and April, performing a variety of pieces from Broadway hits as part of their 'News Faces' program.
-
Three people charged with drug trafficking in Trenton, Ont.Following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Trenton, three people are facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. In the search OPP located a large quantity of cocaine.
-
Life-threatening injuries from single-vehicle collision in Quinte West, Ont.A 22-year-old from Toronto sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing into a ditch on Highway 401 at Glen Millar Road. Ontario Provincial Police officer witnessed the driver on the roadway just prior to the driver losing control of the vehicle.
-
Local NDP take action to support Renfrew County VTACVirtual Triage And Assessment Centre in Renfrew County are losing its funding at the end of March 2023. In response, the Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke NDP is pledging to take action to support long-term funding for the service.