Charges laid after abandoned dog located in Frontenac, Ont.

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) thanks the public for helping identify an individual in connection to an abandoned dog investigation.

Ontario Provincial Police say on February 16th, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m., four-year-old walker hound Rosie was dropped off and left to fend for herself on Hill Road in Godfrey. This dog managed to survive the frigid winter temperatures for 11 days before being rescued by a member of the public.

Police say Animal Welfare Services was contacted to assist OPP with the investigation. As a result of the investigation, 64-year-old Joel McCulloch from Westport was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Cruelty to animals - unnecessary pain, suffering or injury

- Cause damage or injury to an animal - fail to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care, shelter

- Obstruct Peace Officer

- Causing undue stress to an animal

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on May 16th, 2023.

OPP thanks everyone who reached out to assist in Rose's care. Donations can be made to the Kingston Humane Society.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray