Charges laid after ambulance stolen from Kingston General Hospital

KINGSTON, ONT -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole an ambulance from Kingston General Hospital.

Kingston Police say on Sunday at around 1:10 p.m., a man left the emergency room at KGH and stole the vehicle.

Hospital staff alerted an OPP officer who happened to be at the hospital and the officer was able to catch up to the vehicle on Ontario St.

Kingston Police also responded to the incident.

After a failed attempt by the OPP to pull the vehicle over, another attempt was made successfully by OPP and Kingston Police continuing on Highway 2, where the driver was subsequently arrested at around 1:13 p.m.

Police say the accused provided false information on who they were at the scene.

A search found the suspect also was in possession of a cell phone belonging to one of the paramedics.

After being transported to police headquarters, police had also learned that the suspect was also contravening multiple court imposed conditions.

24-year-old Ashton Leblanc faces multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5000, obstructing a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to complay with an undertaking.