Charges laid after incident involving garbage compactor at local retail store
Two individuals from the Killaloe area are facing charges after an incident involving a garbage compactor outside a retail store in the Township of Laurentian Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers began investigating on the morning of April 21st, 2023, after a business on Pembroke Street East reported that individuals had tampered with a garbage compactor.
Only two days later, on April 23rd, 2023 investigation led to two individuals being identified and arrested in connection with the incident.
As a result, 42-year-old Jaclyn Shaffer from Killaloe was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Mischief - renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
Also charged was 44-year-old Jonathon James Kohl from Killaloe, he is facing the following charges:
- Mischief - renders property dangerous, useless, inoperative or ineffective
- Fail to comply with a probation order
- Operation while prohibited
Both of the accused were released from custody with a future court date in Pembroke.
Police are recommending that businesses with similar compacting devices take steps to deter tampering and restrict access to their compactors. Fencing, surveillance cameras and locks where applicable, are suggested to prevent unauthorized access to compactors and refuse containers.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
