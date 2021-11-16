Charges laid after lengthy romance fraud investigation
A 35-year-old resident of Etobicoke has been charged with fraud after a lengthly romance fraud investigation.
On October 18, 2019, a local resident contacted the Grenville County OPP to report a romance fraud. Following a lengthy and complex investigation, was arrested and charged.
A secondary investigation was initiated, with the assistance of the OPP's Anti-Rackets Branch (Ottawa Unit), Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). As a result of both investigations, Noso Solomon Oriakhi of Etobicoke, was charged with the following:
- Fraud Over $5000
- Failure to comply with release order
- Transmit Identity Information
- Identity Theft (15 counts)
- Possession of credit card data (18 counts)
- Possession of a credit card (9 counts)
- Possession of an indentity document (6 counts)
The accused was taken into custody following a court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brockville
Police are advising of ways to protect yourself against romance frauds by
- Beware of individuals quickly professing their love for you.
- Beware of individuals who claim to be wealthy, but need to borrow money from you.
- When trying to setup an in-person meeting, be suspicious if they always provide you with reasons to cancel. If you do proceed, meet in a public place and inform someone of the details.
- Never send intimate photos or videos of yourself as they may be used to blackmail you.
- Never send or accept money or cryptocurrencies under any circumstances from unknown individuals. You may, unknowingly, be participating in money laundering which is a criminal offence.
Police say if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)