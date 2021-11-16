Charges laid after lengthy romance fraud investigation

A 35-year-old resident of Etobicoke has been charged with fraud after a lengthly romance fraud investigation.

On October 18, 2019, a local resident contacted the Grenville County OPP to report a romance fraud. Following a lengthy and complex investigation, was arrested and charged.

A secondary investigation was initiated, with the assistance of the OPP's Anti-Rackets Branch (Ottawa Unit), Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). As a result of both investigations, Noso Solomon Oriakhi of Etobicoke, was charged with the following:

- Fraud Over $5000

- Failure to comply with release order

- Transmit Identity Information

- Identity Theft (15 counts)

- Possession of credit card data (18 counts)

- Possession of a credit card (9 counts)

- Possession of an indentity document (6 counts)

The accused was taken into custody following a court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice, Brockville

Police are advising of ways to protect yourself against romance frauds by

- Beware of individuals quickly professing their love for you.

- Beware of individuals who claim to be wealthy, but need to borrow money from you.

- When trying to setup an in-person meeting, be suspicious if they always provide you with reasons to cancel. If you do proceed, meet in a public place and inform someone of the details.

- Never send intimate photos or videos of yourself as they may be used to blackmail you.

- Never send or accept money or cryptocurrencies under any circumstances from unknown individuals. You may, unknowingly, be participating in money laundering which is a criminal offence.

Police say if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre.ca. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)