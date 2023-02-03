Charges laid after online child luring investigation in Renfrew County
One man has been arrested and charged after an extensive investigation into an allegation of online luring by members of the Killaloe Ontario Provincial Police. Police report that they began the investigation in November 2022, looking into a report of an online child luring that occurred in Renfrew County.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested and charged 28-year-old Devon Luckovitch from Brudenell, Lyndoch, and Raglan Township. He is facing the following charges:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual interference
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunications - two counts
- Arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 16 years
- Indecent Exposure
Police report that the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe on March 8, 2023. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are ask to please contact Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
