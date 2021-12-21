Charges laid after stolen trailer recovered in Augusta Township

Charges have been laid after Ontario Provincial Police were able to recover a stolen trailer and multiple tools.

The Grenville County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report on the morning of December 19th of a 16ft. work trailer being taken from a construction site on Algonquin Rd.

Police say a short time later, officers responded to a location after the owner was able to track the stolen trailer using a tracking device.

After a short investigation, officers say they were able to identify the person who had driven the trailer to its new location.

Police say the suspect was stopped a short time later at an unrelated traffic stop and was subsquently arrested.

41-year-old Bradley Annable was charged with the following:

Theft over $5000 sec. 334(a)

Fail to Comply With a Probation Order sec. 733.1(1)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on January 14th.