Charges laid after thefts from two retail stores in Eganville, Ont.

An individual from the Pembroke area is facing multiple theft charges after an investigation by members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU).

Police explain that UOV OPP and CSCU officers began an investigation after thefts from two retail stores in Eganville occurred on April 28th, 2023. An individual was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Highway 41 that same day. A quantity of stolen property was recovered including electronics and groceries. Patrol officers from the Killaloe OPP and UOV OPP also assisted with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 47-year-old Ian Hopper was arrested, he is facing the following criminal charges:

- Theft under $5000 - two counts

- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - two counts

- Fail to comply with probation

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray