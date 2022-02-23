Charges laid after traffic stop in Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges after a traffic stop in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards.
OPP say they conducted the stop on Friday, February 18th at around 7:30 p.m. for a passenger car speeding on Highway 60.
As part of an investigation, police say they used a Roadside Screening Device and the driver was transported to the Killaloe detachment for further testing.
62-year-old Kathryn Huchkowski of Eganville was arrested and charged with the following:
- Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle (CC),
- Assault With Intent To Resist Arrest (CC),
- Speeding (HTA); and,
- Fail To Surrender Insurance Card (CAIA).
The accused was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court on Wednesday, April 13th.
The driver's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded.