Charges laid after two SUVs crash in Township of North Algona Wilberforce

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe reports that on January 9th, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving two sport utility vehicles (SUV) on 60 Highway near McNee Drive in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Police report that both SUVs were travelling westbound on Highway 60 when one SUV struck the other while it was attempting to pass. As a result of the following police investigation, a 22-year-old driver from Ottawa was charged with failing to turn out to the left to avoid a collision, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The defendant was issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Police report that there were no injuries to the drivers, and neither vehicle required a tow.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray