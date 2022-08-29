Charges laid against commercial vehicle drivers on local roads
Inspections into commercial motor vehicles result in multiple charges laid against the drivers. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley Pembroke conducted several inspections on local roads looking into safety and registration regulations for operators of commercial motor vehicles.
The OPP, along with help from the Ministry of Transportation, conducted a multi-vehicle inspection which resulted in a total of six charges laid against drivers failing to uphold the rules and regulations for commercial drivers. Among the list of offences, OPP specifically highlights the charges of failing to wear a seatbelt, failing to stop at a red light, and many others related to registration and logs.
Police stress that these are easily avoidable offences. Also stating that OPP officers investigate thousands of commercial vehicle collisions every year, most of which result from problems that are easily preventable. They continue, saying though these offences may seem less immediately dangerous, they all contribute to serious road safety issues.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
A driver on Highway 401arrested and charged after striking police cruiserA pursuit on Highway 401 resulted in a variety of charges laid against an impaired man in a stolen vehicle driving with no license who crashed into a police cruiser and subsequently driving into a ditch.
-
A full night closure on the Bay of Quinte Skyway BridgeThe rehabilitation process for the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge has been ongoing since 2018 and another section is set for major construction and a temporary full closure on September 8th
-
New facility with Kingston Youth Shelter better equip to deal with the increasing needsConstruction is not far away for the new facility with the Kingston Youth Shelter, ground will break soon at their new location on 365 Nelson Street.
-
Trekking through the woods has never been more popular at The Summerstown Forest trailsTrail maintenance volunteers recorded over 22,000 visitors to The Summerstown Forest trails in the last year, a variety of ways to travel and places to go have drawn sky-high numbers to the thirty kilometers of trails.
-
A resounding success from the Home on the Farm Quilt Show and Tea RoomAround 1000 people were in attendance at the W.B George Centre in Kemptville for the Home on the Farm Quilt Show and Tea Room
-
Crash on Highway 401 sees one dead and one injured taken to hospital by airOne person found dead at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in the South Dundas township. Passengers were transported to hospital as the major crash caused temporary Highway closures.
-
Body of kayaker recovered from Lower Madawaska RiverOPP in Killaloe located and recovered the body of a male kayaker on August 27th. Primary investigations suggest the man took to the River alone.
-
The Stanley Cup in Petawawa this week and festivities may slow your commuteSkating coach for the Colorado Avalanche, Shawn Allard, brings the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Petawawa. Celebrating with the community at Petawawa's Civic Centre tomorrow.
-
$20 rabies vaccines clinics return throughout Leed, Grenville, and Lanark Counties16 low-cost rabies vaccine clinics are making a return across Eastern Ontario with the help from the District Health Unit and veterinarians.