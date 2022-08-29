Charges laid against commercial vehicle drivers on local roads

Inspections into commercial motor vehicles result in multiple charges laid against the drivers. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley Pembroke conducted several inspections on local roads looking into safety and registration regulations for operators of commercial motor vehicles.

The OPP, along with help from the Ministry of Transportation, conducted a multi-vehicle inspection which resulted in a total of six charges laid against drivers failing to uphold the rules and regulations for commercial drivers. Among the list of offences, OPP specifically highlights the charges of failing to wear a seatbelt, failing to stop at a red light, and many others related to registration and logs.

Police stress that these are easily avoidable offences. Also stating that OPP officers investigate thousands of commercial vehicle collisions every year, most of which result from problems that are easily preventable. They continue, saying though these offences may seem less immediately dangerous, they all contribute to serious road safety issues.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray