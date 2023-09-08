Charges laid as OPP investigate break and enter at car dealership in North Algona Wilberforce, Twp.

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe have laid criminal charges in a recent break and enter investigation at a car dealership.

OPP explained that on August 30th, 2023 just before 11:00 a.m. members of the OPP responded to a break and enter call involving a vehicle dealership on 60 Highway in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

Police say a window was smashed and receipts were stolen. The OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) was consulted and assisted with the incident. As a result of the police investigation, 30-year-old Cameron Solomon from Barrie was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Break and enter

- Breach of Probation (three counts)

Police say the accused was held pending bail court and remains in custody.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray