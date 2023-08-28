Charges laid as OPP respond to two domestic disputes in Renfrew

Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew say they recently investigated five incidents of domestic disputes during two of which charges were laid.

The two incidents were specifically notable, the first taking place on August 17th, 2023 around 8:00 p.m. Officers say they responded to a report of a bail violation in Admaston-Bromley Township. As a result of the investigation, one person was charged under the Criminal Code with two counts of failure to comply with a release order- other than to attend court. The accused was held for bail.

Then, on August 19th, 2023 around 3:00 a.m. OPP investigated a domestic assault in Admaston-Bromley Township. No additional information was given in this case, however as a result of a police investigation, one person was charged with the following offences:

- Assault- two counts

- Failure to comply with a probation order

- Mischief

OPP says the accused in this case was also held for bail.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray