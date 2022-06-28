iHeartRadio
Charges laid following lengthy criminal investigation

Officers with the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid several charges after a lengthy investigation into allegations of theft and fraud. 

In 2017, the Detachment began an investigation into fraud occurring at a local church in the Township of Madawaska Valley. 

The Renfrew County Crime Unit was assigned to the case and launched an investigation.

As a result, 62-year-old Christopher Shalla of Madawaska Valley has been charged with the following offences:

  • fraud over $5000
  • criminal breach of trust
  • obtaining by false pretenses over $5000
  • theft over $5000
