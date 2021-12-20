Charges laid in Pembroke restaurant robbery investigation

Charges have been laid in connection to a robbery at a Pembroke restaurant.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened last Monday night, in the 700 block of Pembroke St. East.

According to OPP, a masked female had entered the store, indicated they had a gun to an employee, and demanded cash.

38-year-old Charlotte Wachter of Pembroke was charged with the following:

Robbery with theft - Criminal Code 344(1)(b)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 - CC - 354(1)(a)

Disguise with intent - CC 351(2)

The accused was held in custody, and is scheduled to appear at a Pembroke court on a later date.