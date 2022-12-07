Charity Bingo night in support of Salvation Army

Get ready for some charity bingo with BOUNCE 103.7's Harper Cotie and MOVE 104.9's Bruce Wylie!

The special event is in support of the Salvation Army's Giving Tree, which helps provide Christmas toys to kids in need.

"The night includes a buffet dinner, 7 card games, and one free alcoholic beverage" said Brandy Burns with Remax Homes reality spoke on BOUNCE Mornings with Harper Cotie

"It's a really great cause, tickets are moving fast".

The night also offers some excellent prizes.

"Two of the pots will be valued at $1,750 each, with the remaining 5 prizes valued at $500 plus," said Burns.

The event is completely sold-out. For those participating in the event, it kicks off at the Brockville Country Club at 6 p.m. tonight! (Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022).

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink