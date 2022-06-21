Chat and learn from newcomer youth

Youth from the Immigrant Services Kingston and Area (ISKA) multicultural youth group want to share their stories with the community. As one youth shared, "each one of us has a different story to tell, but we all have something in common - not giving up."

Connect with newcomer youth from ISKA for an afternoon of half-hour, one-on-one discussions aimed at encouraging community members to connect with and learn from one another.

Let's Chat: Conversations with Newcomer Youth runs on June 25 from 2-4 p.m. outdoors at the Calvin Park Branch. In the event of rain, the event will move indoors.

Community members are welcme at this drop-in event, including teens, families, and adults.

"Newcomers in our community have powerful stories to share about their experiences and dreams,” said Kristen Lemay, Acting Manager, Programming and Outreach. “We invite the public to come and sit with the youth speakers to learn about their lives.”